Nielsen’s second-quarter numbers are in and they are very bad news for CNN.



For starters, CNN is now the third-place behind Fox News and MSNBC among the coveted 25-54 demographic.

Not helping matters, CNN’s top stars, Campbell Brown and Anderson Cooper can’t seem to hold on to their audiences, which have declined for three straight quarters.

But don’t believe us, judge for yourself after seeing…

…The Case Against CNN, By The Numbers.

Poor in prime time. CNN ranks 23rd among all cable networks during prime time. Top shows among 25 to 54 year olds Among the coveted 25-54 demographic, CNN's top show Anderson Cooper ranks 13th after 11 shows on Fox News and one on sister network HLN. Top shows among everybody Among all viewers, CNN's top show is Larry King Live, ranked 14th, after 13 shows from Fox News and one from MSNBC. Campbell can't do it CNN's Campbell Brown can't keep an audience. Following her return from maternity leave, her numbers have been down for three straight quarters. Neither can Cooper CNN's golden boy Anderson Cooper is slumping too. MSNBC triumphs For the first time, MSNBC could finish the year ahead of CNN. Through Q2, it's already topping CNN in the demographic advertisers care about, viewers aged 25-54.

