Nielsen’s second-quarter numbers are in and they are very bad news for CNN.
For starters, CNN is now the third-place behind Fox News and MSNBC among the coveted 25-54 demographic.
Not helping matters, CNN’s top stars, Campbell Brown and Anderson Cooper can’t seem to hold on to their audiences, which have declined for three straight quarters.
But don’t believe us, judge for yourself after seeing…
…The Case Against CNN, By The Numbers.
Among the coveted 25-54 demographic, CNN's top show Anderson Cooper ranks 13th after 11 shows on Fox News and one on sister network HLN.
Among all viewers, CNN's top show is Larry King Live, ranked 14th, after 13 shows from Fox News and one from MSNBC.
CNN's Campbell Brown can't keep an audience. Following her return from maternity leave, her numbers have been down for three straight quarters.
