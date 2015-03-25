The cars most likely to get ticketed

Mercedes Benz If you drive a Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, you’re most likely to get a ticket.

Drivers of the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class are ticketed at a higher rate than drivers of any other car, according to data compiled by insurance underwriters at Quality Planning.

The analysis ranks various vehicle makes and models based on the number of moving violations per 100,000 miles.

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class had four times the number of violations compared with the study’s average.

According to the report, “the car Toyota designed expressly for Gen ‘Y’ers, the Scion, had not one but two entries in the top ten. The big Hummers and the Pontiac Grand Prix rounded out this category. Consistent with the findings of last year’s study, SUVs and hatchbacks showed lower violations on average than traditional two- and four-door vehicles.”

Drivers of Buick’s mid-sized SUV Rainier have the lowest level of violations, followed by the Mazda Tribute. Th

e study did not include vehicles that have been discontinued for more than 10 years.

The following graphic from Dadaviz shows the most ticketed cars:

Here is more data from the study via Quality Planning:

These are the cars least likely to get a ticket:

