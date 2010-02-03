Carol Bartz's 20-Day, $10 Million Challenge

Carol Bartz has two 20-day challenges at Yahoo, writes Gene Munster in a note for clients looking at Carol’s compensation.



If she can get the stock to trade for an average price of $17.60 for 20 trading days, 1.67 million, or 33% of her options, vest at an exercise price of $11.73.

That’s about a $10 million prize.

The rest of her options vest when the stock stays at $20.53 for 20 days.

She’s got a ways to go before she hits that target. Under her watch Yahoo’s stock has only traded above $17 a handful of days.

Carol’s tenure has brought us plenty of bluster, but little more than boring results.

The good news here is Carol’s not incentivized to do anything to produce a quick pop in the stock price. Her payday comes when company delivers some consistent returns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.