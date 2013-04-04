The Infamous Carnival Triumph Cruise Ship Just Broke Loose From Port In Alabama

The Carnival Triumph in February.

The Carnival Triumph cruise ship, which became infamous in February for being stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for five days after an engine room fire, has broken loose from its port according to a local NBC station.



People may have been knocked into the water, and the ship has sustained damage, including a hole in the right side of its stern, according to WTSP.

The Triumph was at port in Mobile, Alabama, where it was undergoing repairs after the engine room fire.

We’ll continue to update this post as we get more information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.