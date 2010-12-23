The Carlyle Group Is The Supreme Ruler Of The Private Equity Kingdom

Photo: Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group was the clear winner in private equity deals this year. The firm, headquartered in Washington D.C., had 43 transactions totalling a valued of $18.9 billion, according to peHUB.



Three of Carlyle’s buyouts were in the top 10 private equity deals of the year.

In second place, TPG, with deals valued at $15.7 billion. In third position, CVC Capital, whose 13 deals came to $13.6 billion.

KKR was 4th.

And Blackstone was 8th.

For more go to peHUB >

Check out who took out the crown as investment banking kingpin in 2010 >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.