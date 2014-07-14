The Carbon Tax Repeal Bill Has Just Passed The House Of Representatives With Clive Palmer's Amendments

PUP leader Clive Palmer. Image: Getty/Matt Roberts

After being voted down in the Senate last week, the carbon tax repeal bill has this afternoon passed through the House of Representatives complete with Clive Palmer’s amendments.

The Palmer United Party bloc last week voted against repealing the carbon tax, changing their position at the last minute. Palmer claimed he had been double crossed and the amendments, which were promised, weren’t included in the legislation.

The amendments include ensuring any savings businesses make by repealing the tax are passed on to consumers.

The senate is expected to vote on the amended bill tomorrow. It is understood the PUP senators, including Glenn Lazarus, Jacqui Lambie and Dio Wang, as well as Australian Motoring Enthusiast senator Ricky Muir, will vote in favour of axing the tax.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.