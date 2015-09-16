The Captain Cook Cruises company is about to announce an acquisition

Captain Cook Cruises. Supplied

Ferry and cruise boat operator SeaLink has gone into a trading halt while it prepares for a capital raising to fund an acquisition.

Lucy Turnbull, the wife of Malcolm, Australia’s new prime minister, is on the board of directors.

SeaLink, which runs Captain Cook Cruises in NSW and the Kangaroo Island ferry in South Australia, is reported to be raising about $50 million.

The company asked the ASX for a trading halt “pending an announcement by SeaLink in relation to a proposed capital raising and acquisition transaction”.

Sealink has annual revenue of about $112 million and transports more than 3 million passengers a year.

Details of the acquisition haven’t yet been announced.

