The capital of Nepal turns into a 'tent city' as night falls after earthquake

Night is falling in Nepal after a massive earthquake killed over 1,000 people there, and people from inside the capital of Kathmandu are tweeting haunting images of the city post-disaster.

Photographer Kashish Das Shrestha tweeted that Kathmandu was turning into a “tent city” as survivors try to find temporary shelter after dark. (per The New York Times.) There have been 67 tremors in 8 hours, Shrestha tweeted around 10:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, and the city of 3.5 million is “slowly running out of water.”

Tourists and locals alike are tweeting haunting nighttime images as makeshift camps are set up as night falls.

kathmandu tonight. Time to prep for relief for days ahead before hunger thirst fear weather frustration takes over pic.twitter.com/WmqtXasjDr — Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

Tourists and locals sleeping on Thamel street. Others looking for place to sleep. H pic.twitter.com/0PxlWR7ECp

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

At 10PM now, there are also many #tourists headed out of thamel to open spaces with tent to spend the night. pic.twitter.com/CagpnzgWfB

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

25th Ward Youth Club have setup first aid relief center outside Taleju temple. Crowd set to spend night out here too pic.twitter.com/Wz8Hi3t16x

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

Kathmandu turning into tent city; am sure other affected parts of Nepal too. Many ppl will wake thirsty hungry 2moro pic.twitter.com/IGwhB53ndn

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

Family with children walking to Tudikhel parade ground to spend the night with thousands others there tonight. pic.twitter.com/bO4nH9RgoG

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

400-500 members of muslim community taking shelter at Nepali Jame Masjid in Kathmandu tonight. pic.twitter.com/nAp77IC4ju

— Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) April 25, 2015

A traveller in Kathmandu posted images to his Instagram account showing guests of a hotel sitting outside in case of aftershocks.

A photo posted by lobotreads (@lobotreads) on Apr 25, 2015 at 8:11am PDT

