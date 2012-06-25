The Cannes Ad Agency Of The Year Has Finally Been Named

Dan Wieden receives the Lion of St. Mark.

Photo: Cannes Lions

Wieden + Kennedy of Portland, Ore., was named Ad Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions festival. The award goes to the agency that gets the highest score for its entries in the Press, Outdoor, Film, Film Craft and Radio Lions, and also the Cyber, and Titanium and Integrated sections.Here’s the listing:



1. Wieden+Kennedy, Portland

2. BBH, London

3. Ogilvy São Paulo, Brazil

Founder Dan Wieden was also given the special “Lion of St. Mark” award, honouring his career in advertising. W+K is famed for its work for Nike, and more recently for its Old Spice campaign for Procter & Gamble.



