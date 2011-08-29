The Canadian Oil Pipeline: Good For 2 Days Worth Of Jobs

Photo: Flickr

Robert Samuelson urged President Obama to support the building of an oil pipeline to Canada which would facilitate the import of oil from Canadian oil sands. One of his arguments is that:”TransCanada, the pipeline’s sponsor, says the project should result in 20,000 construction and manufacturing jobs.



Most would be American, because 80 per cent of the 1,661-mile pipeline would be in the United States.”

If the pipeline’s sponsor’s job estimate is taken at face value, it implies that the pipeline would create 16,000 jobs in the United States. This would be less than 2 days of job creation at the late 90s’ pace of 3 million a year.

Samuelson also trivializes the impact that this oil would have on greenhouse gas emissions, telling readers that:

“When all these “life cycle” emissions — from recovery to combustion — are compared, oil sands’ disadvantage shrinks dramatically. Various studies put it between 5 and 23 per cent.”

If we use the mid-point of Samuelson’s studies, it implies that this Canadian oil would increase greenhouse gas emissions by 14 per cent over the use of other types of oil.

