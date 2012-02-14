THE CANADA EFFECT: Ron Paul Does 135% Better In Northern Border States

Ron Paul may be a southern politician, but he performs best in the north. Anywhere near Canada to be exact.



Smart Politics’ Eric Ostermeier reports that of the 61 Republican state primaries and caucuses conducted during the 2008 and 2012 presidential election cycles, Paul received a 135 per cent higher vote percentage in the 13 states bordering Canada than the rest of the country.

His national vote average was 7.2 per cent, while his vote average of the 18 northern border contests was 16.9 per cent.

So why does Paul do so well near Canada?

Ostermeier offers this humorous explanation:

Perhaps the rugged, independent, and often geographically isolated electorate in many of these northern border states finds kinship with a candidate who often finds himself alone in the wilderness in his own party.

Paul, in other words, has the lone wolf vote. His nomination, it seems, is now all but certain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.