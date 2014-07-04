Google's Street View Cameras Are Taking Spooky Selfies In Museums Around The World

It turns out that there are a surprising number of mirrors in museums, so when Google unleashed its Street View cameras to catalogue the insides of museums around the world, more than a few of them ended up accidentally taking pictures of themselves, we learn via Quartz.

Spanish artist Mario Santamaría noticed this happening quite a bit and did exactly what one should do upon noticing a trend: build a Tumblr around it.

Titled “The Camera In The Mirror,” Santamaría’s site catalogues the eerie moments in which Google’s cameras photograph their own reflections. You get a peek at them wrapped up in silver cloth or exposed to reveal a surprisingly robot-like body.

Hello, there.

That's an interesting piece of clothing you're wearing.

Do you come to this living room often?

All this gorgeous artwork around and Google's camera is contemplating its own reflection.

It's egotistical, really.

Of course, the camera has no idea that it's actually looking at itself.

Look past the Japanese figures, the camera's reflection is there.

Stately room, tiny reflection.

The face-blurring technology is still hard at work to protect Google from privacy concerns.

Probably the largest mirror in the bunch.

