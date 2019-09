We happened to be on set in Englewood Cliffs today moments before “The Most Exciting Moment in CNBC History.“



Here’s a shot of Jim Cramer and Erin Burnett just a little bit before the market plunged 500 points in a matter of minutes.

Check back tomorrow morning for a full slideshow.

