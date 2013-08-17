'The Butler' Expected To Clean Out 'Jobs' In Biopic Battle -- Here's What's In Theatres This Weekend

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” should clean up well at the box office in its opening weekend.

The first Oscar contender of the year stars Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and an A-list ensemble. Directed by the powerhouse behind “Precious,” Lee Daniels, this historical drama may take in $US25 million.

The rest of the competition — “Jobs,” “Kick-Arse 2,” and “Paranoia” — disappoints by comparison.

Get the details on what hits theatres this weekend, what to check out, and what to avoid.

1. “jOBS”

Estimated Budget: $US20 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $US10 million

Critics: 25%

“jOBS” profiles the tech giant’s life in the early 1970s as he builds Apple from the ground up. Ashton Kutcher stars as Steve Jobs, in a performance that’s “simply beyond Kutcher’s ability,” The Huffington Post wrote.

Consensus: iPass.

Watch the trailer.

2. “Kick-Arse 2”

Estimated Budget: $US28 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $US19 million

Critics: 27%

In the sequel, superheroes Kick-Arse and Hit Girl band with a citywide wave of masked vigilantes to take down the world’s first super villain. Chloe Grace Moretz gives a terrific performance, but the film fails to nail the first movie’s blend of ultra-violence and ironic humour.

Consensus: Unless you can’t “support that level of violence,” as star Jim Carrey cannot, go see.

Check out the trailer.

3. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Estimated Budget: $US30 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $US22.5–25 million

Critics: 72%

There’s early Oscar buzz surrounding this historical drama, recounting the life of a White House butler who served during eight presidential administrations. An all-star cast includes Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Alan Rickman, and Jane Fonda, among a million celebrity cameos.

Consensus: What are you waiting for?

Watch the trailer.

4. “Paranoia”

Estimated Budget: $US35 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $US5-6 million

Critics: 4%

Despite the brains of Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman and the brawn of Liam Hemsworth, this techno-thriller falls victim to “thunderous clichés” and “bland performances.”

Consensus: Run in the other direction.

Watch the trailer.

