The First Trailer For Weinstein's 'The Butler' Looks Oscar-Worthy

After a multitude of trailers for big summer blockbusters, The Weinstein Company releases the first trailer for “The Butler.”



The film was receiving Oscar buzz LAST November, and now we see why.

The cast ensemble is impressive. Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Liev Schreiber, James Marsden, Alan Rickman, and Robin Williams star.

Based on the story of a butler, Cecil Gaines (Whitaker), who has served under eight presidencies, “The Butler” is in theatres October 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.