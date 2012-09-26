The Butchered Call In The Packers-Seahawks Game Cost Packers Bettors Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars

Photo: Getty Images

The mass of people that put money on the Packers to win last night could be the ones feeling robbed the most by the controversial call at the end of last night’s game between Green Bay and Seattle.ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell is reporting that between $150 million and $250 million in total bets shifted based on the final touchdown in last night’s game.



Green Bay was a 3.5-point favourite, leading Seattle by five points with one play to go. Golden Tate’s touchdown reception bumped 100 per cent of bets in Seattle’s favour.

Rovell reported that multiple sportsbooks earned a big swing in profits based on the last play because between 70 and 85 per cent of bets were on the Packers to picked up the win. Pregame.com estimated that 68 per cent of bettors chose the Packers over the Seahawks. (via Bloomberg)

Based on those figures from multiple sportsboooks, a rough estimate puts the net loss of Packers bets somewhere between $105 and $212.5 million due to the referees’ gaffe.

The call was so startling, that one betting site even refunded Packers bets because of the contentiousness of the decision at the end of the game.

Otherwise, the sportsbooks cashed in on the botched call.

