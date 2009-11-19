Here's Who's Getting Rich Off Your Thanksgiving Turkey

It’s officially turkey time again.

Thanksgiving means cooked gobbler, smothered in gravy, wedged in-between slices of bread, or buried in steaming pot-pie.

So where do those birds come from? Who makes money growing and selling them? And how much?

Not surprisingly, behind those turkeys is a big industry, generating nearly $4.5 billion in revenue for turkey farms and employing tens of thousands of workers.

So here’s a quick primer on Big Turkey–the industry that brings you the ritual Thanksgiving bird.

content=”First, a little history.

Believe it or not, turkey was actually a food featured at the legendary pilgrim and Native American get-togethers that became Thanksgiving. (We assumed this was a myth created by the industry, but it appears not).

By 1860, the fat Thanksgiving turkey had become a symbol of American fertility and abundance, according to a study at St. Olaf College. And by the mid-20th century, an aggressive marketing campaign by turkey producers had created a year-round market for the bird.

Today’s turkey is carved at Thanksgiving, sliced for sandwiches, grilled for burgers, and frozen and shipped around the world.

[slide

permalink=”the-turkey-industry-grew-12-last-year-even-in-the-recession-2″

title=”The turkey industry grew 12% last year, even in the recession”

content=”U.S. turkey was a $4.48 billion industry in 2008, based on gross farm revenue. That was a 12% increase over the year before, and a 40% increase over 10 years, according to eatturkey.com.

Record grain and oil prices in the summer of 2008 hurt turkey companies, forcing many to cut production, according to Watt Poultry. But lower costs and increasing consumer demand should give the industry a needed boost in time for Thanksgiving 2009.”

[slide

permalink=”the-rise-of-big-turkey-3″

title=”The rise of Big Turkey”

content=”The major trend in the U.S. turkey industry has been consolidation.

Big companies dominate the market, and innovation has led to fewer hatcheries and greater production, according to a USDA study, The modern process is typically spread over several farms — laying facilities, incubators, brooder barn, and slaughterhouses.

One trend to emerge from all this? Fatter birds.

In 1986, the average bird weighed 20 pounds; by 2006 the figure had increased to 28.2 pounds. Which means our turkeys are just like us!”

[slide

permalink=”americans-keep-eating-more-turkey-4″

title=”Americans keep eating more turkey”

content=”U.S. per-capita turkey consumption has more than doubled since 1975 to 16.9 pounds a person this year, according to Watt Poultry.

But that still hasn’t caught up with other meats.

For comparison, beef consumption is 63.1 pounds a person in 2009. Chicken is 80.6 pounds.

2008 Per Capita Consumption in Pounds

Chicken – 83.5

Beef 62.8

Pork 49.5

Turkey 17.6

Lamb & Mutton 1.0

[slide

permalink=”the-big-three-of-turkey-5″

title=”The Big Three of turkey”

content=”Three players dominate the turkey industry.

Butterball processed 1.45 billions pounds of turkey in 2008. The North Carolina-based brand has been bought and sold many times, most recently to a joint venture between Goldsboro Milling Co. and Smithfield Foods. Butterball secured iconic status with its 1981 creation of a Turkey Talk Hotline.

Jennie-O is the world’s second-largest turkey processor, with 1.34 billion pounds in 2008. Named for the founder’s daughter, the company was privately held by a Minnesota family for many years, until its 1986 sale to Hormel Foods. The company specialises in oven-ready turkeys.

Cargill Value Added Meat is the third-largest turkey processor, with 1.05 billion pounds in 2008. The Minnesota-based company markets products under the names Honeysuckle White, Riverside, Shady Brook Farms, Marval, Willow Brook, and Schweigert. The parent company, Cargill, is listed by Forbes as the largest private company in America.

(Profiles based on information from trade magazine Watt Poultry and respective company sites)

[slide

permalink=”turkey-production-by-state-minnesota-rules-the-roost-6″

title=”Turkey production by state: Minnesota rules the roost”

content=”Minnesota, home to Jennie-O and Cargill, leads the country in turkey production at 48 million birds raised in 2008.

North Carolina, home to Butterball, comes in second at 40 million birds for the year.

Arkansas (Tyson) is third at 31 million. Virginia fourth at 21 million. Missouri fifth at 18 million, according to eatturkey.com.”

[slide

permalink=”a-year-round-market-7″

title=”A year-round market”

content=”Holiday turkey eating represents only about 29% of total yearly consumption, according to the National Turkey Federation.

Of the 232 million turkeys consumed in the U.S. last year, the NTF estimates that 46 million were eaten at Thanksgiving (20%), 22 million at Christmas (9%), and 19 million at Easter (8%).”

[slide

permalink=”turkey-innovations-8″

title=”Turkey innovations”

content=”Key moments in turkey history, from Butterball:

1954: Leg Tuck and Bar Strap introduced, making skewers and trussing obsolete.

1957: Leg tendons removed for easier carving and more tenderness

1975: Plastic giblet and neck bag.

1982: Deli meat introduced; Butterball introduces oven-roasted turkey breast.

2004: Fully-cooked pre-packaged turkey strips introduced.

[slide

permalink=”25000-jobs-9″

title=”~25,000 jobs!”

content=”The turkey industry employs a sizable number of Americans.

Employment estimates range from 13,000 at IBIS World to more than 25,000, according to eatturkey.com.”

[slide

permalink=”distribution-how-your-bird-gets-to-you-10″

title=”Distribution: How your bird gets to you”

content=”Ground turkey is increasing in popularity, but whole turkeys are still the big seller.

According to eatturkey.com, turkey distribution spreads out like this:

42.6% to grocery stores

23.5% in commodity outlets

17.7% to food-service outlets

8.5% exported

[slide

permalink=”future-growth-the-bird-goes-abroad-11″

title=”Future growth: The bird goes abroad”

content=”Exports now comprise about 10% of turkey production as compared to 1.2% in 1990.

358.4 million pounds go to Mexico

85.62 million to China

26 million to Russia; and

22 million to Canada

(eatturkey.com.)”

[slide

permalink=”despite-all-that-talk-about-free-range-organic-turkeys-are-rare-12″

title=”Despite all that talk about “free range,” organic turkeys are rare”

content=”Unlike other foods, organic isn’t taking hold in the turkey industry.

The Toronto Star reports a decline in organic birds because of regulations against outdoor turkey growing (designed to prevent the spread of disease).

Plus, Iowa State University notes that organic turkeys require 25% more space and take 14 weeks to grow to about 11 pounds, compared to 10 weeks in a factory.

By our quick maths, only about 143,000 out of 107 million U.S. turkeys are organic.”

[slide

permalink=”heritage-turkeys-are-even-more-rare-13″

title=””Heritage” turkeys are even more rare”

content=”Like heirloom vegetables, heritage turkeys look strange, are more expensive — and taste better.

What’s a heritage turkey? A weird breed that gourmands have decided is more authentic.

According to a New York Times review, heritage breeds have ‘richer, fuller flavour — especially in the dark meat — and were much juicier than the industrial birds, including the free-range version.'”

[slide

permalink=”how-to-play-the-turkey-game-14″

title=”How to play the Turkey Game”

content=”How to invest in the turkey business?

There’s no Turkey ETF, but a handful of the top companies are public.

Butterball is a joint venture between Smithfield Foods (SFD) and Goldsboro Milling Co. (private). Jennie-O is owned by Hormel Foods (HRL). Plus, Kraft (KFT) and Sara Lee (SLE) sell turkey products.

Peck away…”

