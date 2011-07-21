INFOGRAPHIC: Only A Tiny Fraction Of Our Waste Is Being Properly Recycled

Our earth is a very fragile thing. Our daily lives involve a lot of activity that we don’t even think twice about – activities that are detrimental to the Earth’s health.



In the United States alone, over 50% of our disposal goes to landfills, and only a tiny fraction of our waste is being properly recycled. What we need is not a better recycling program, but an entirely different outlook on recycling. Taking advantage of what services we already have available to us, could help future generations learn to take care of the planet we seemingly take for granted.

Click to Enlarge Image

Source: Reusable Bags

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.