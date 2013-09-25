Revealing The Latest Retail Strategies For Today's Consumers

This post is sponsored by SPS Commerce.

Usually, when you buy something online, you read a brief description, look at a few images on-screen, and then use your imagination to fill in other details. You’re still left to wonder, though: How will that shirt fit? Just how white is “stone,” anyway?

What would be great is if that online site had a showroom where you could look at a sample shirt and try it on. Or what if you could order a toy online on Christmas Eve and then pick it up at a local store that evening?

Increasingly, retailers are competing with each other everywhere, all at once: in the shops, on the Internet, through mobile devices, and across social media. It’s not enough to sell products in just one place anymore. It’s about encompassing the entire customer experience — a process called omni-channel retail.

