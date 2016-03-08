23 female Australian executives on the insights they'd share with their younger selves

You always think you are wiser this decade than you were the decade before. In fact you think back and you question those decision in your teens, 20’s, 30s, and 40s. I am sure when I get to my 80s I will finally be wise enough to make those really good decisions, but until then I will continue to learn from my mistakes.

So what would I tell my younger self?

Have fun and lots of it in your 20’s, you have a sense of adventure and risk-taking that seems to reduce as the years go on... You're also, young enough to stuff up and fix it.

In business you need to be courageous, don’t be that person who was too afraid to jump off the entrepreneurial cliff.

If you are not scared, then your goals are not big enough. You have to reach for the sky and whenever you reach your goal, then set another one bigger and bolder.

And remember to enjoy the journey as much as the results. Happiness and success is not necessarily lots of money or fame, but to find true love in your life through people around you and through passion for what you do. If you do this, then you have created success.

But most importantly know that there is nothing you cannot do or have in your life. It is yours for the taking. Just think it, say it and then make it happen.