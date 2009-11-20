The Business Insider Moves Into Google's Building!

Hey Googlers, New Yorkers, and Google’s New Yorkers!



Don’t forget that tomorrow, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. we’ll be running SAI from the same building that houses Google New York.

Only, instead of hanging out in Google’s luxurious cafeteria, we’ll be posting over the WiFi at the Starbucks on 9th Ave.

It’s our way of saying good-bye to Google New York week.

You should come by and say hello!

Meanwhile, take a tour of the building: Google New York: Scooters, Slides, And Legos — Oh My!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.