The Business Insider 100: The Creators -- ranked 1 to 100

Business Insider believes in companies that not only achieve great financial success, but that create lasting value for their shareholders, employees, consumers, and society.
With this in mind, we compiled a list of companies, large and small, that embodies this commitment to a bigger picture of leadership and innovation. These companies transcend the boundaries of capitalism and generate creative worth that challenges the idea of traditional business success.
Here is the complete list of the inaugural class of the Business Insider 100: The Creators, ranked from 1 to 100:
1. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook
2. Howard Schultz of Starbucks
3. Michael Joseph of Vodafone
4. Marc Benioff of Salesforce
5. Bill and Melinda Gates of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
6. Sergey Brin and Larry Page of Google
7. Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX
8. Salman Khan of Khan Academy
9. Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corporation, The Robin Hood Foundation, and Just Capital
10. Paul Polman of Unilever
11. Blake Mycoskie of Toms
12. Kim Jordan of New Belgium Brewing Company
13. Peder Holk Nielson of Novozymes
14. Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India
15. Neil Blumenthal and David Gilboa of Warby Parker
16. Kristen Richmond and Kirsten Tobey of Revolution Foods
17. Rose Marcario of Patagonia
18. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway
19. Alex Laskey and Daniel Yates of Opower
20. Jeff Bezos of Amazon
21. Yancey Strickler of Kickstarter
22. Shannon May and Jay Kimmelman of Bridge International Academies
23. Larry Fink of BlackRock
24. Gary Ericsson and Kit Crawford of Clif Bar
25. Andy Cohen and Diane Hoskins of Gensler
26. Judy Faulkner of Epic Systems
27. Jesse Moore of M-Kopa
28. Reed Hastings of Netflix
29. Tim Cook of Apple
30. Jennifer Foyle of Aerie
31. Richard Branson of Virgin Group
32. Kip Tindell of The Container Store
33. Jack Ma of Alibaba
34. Peter Agnefjall of IKEA
35. Jay Flatley of Illumina
36. John Lasseter of Disney and Pixar Animation Studios
37. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia of Airbnb
38. Alexis Borisy and Michael Pellini of Foundation Medicine
39. Mike and Sue McCloskey of Fair Oaks Farms
40. Rahul Bhatia of IndiGo
41. Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe
42. Michael Bloomberg of Bloomberg LP
43. Saad Mohseni of MOBY Group
44. John Martin of Gilead
45. Jack and Laura Dangermond of Esri
46. Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group
47. Lei Jun of Xiaomi
48. IBM Watson team of IBM
49. Sarah Kauss of S’well
50. Luis Von Ahn and Severin Hacker of Duolingo
51. John Mackey and Walter Robb of Whole Foods
52. Satya Nadella of Microsoft
53. Mary Barra of General Motors
54. Matthias Hollwich and Marc Kushner of Hollwich Kushner and Architizer
55. Andrew Foote and Emily Woods of Sanivation
56. Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu of EbonyLife TV
57. Mark Bertolini of Aetna
58. Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital
59. Debbie Sterling of GoldieBlox
60. Ron Shaich of Panera Bread
61. Sara Blakely of Spanx
62. Chad Dickerson of Etsy
63. Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook
64. Ellen DeGeneres of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Ellen Digital Network
65. Danny Cabrera and Ricky Solorzano of Biobots
66. Harry Stine of Stine Seed
67. Kevin Plank of Under Armour
68. David Chang of Momofuku Group
69. Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp of Uber
70. Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman of Google DeepMind
71. Ashton Kutcher of A-Grade Investments and Thorn
72. Amancio Ortega of Inditex
73. Eren Bali and Dennis Yang of Udemy
74. Ian Bernstein and Adam Wilson of Sphero
75. Hakan Samuelsson of Volvo
76. Ma Huateng of Tencent Holdings
77. Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski of Codeacademy
78. Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn and Greylock Partners
79. Jørgen Vig Knudstorp of Lego Group
80. Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy of Snapchat
81. Mike Cagney of SoFi
82. Robin Li of Baidu
83. Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe of Oculus VR
84. Gregory Hodkinton, Tristram Carfrae, and David Whittleton of Arup Engineering
85. Stewart Butterfield of Slack
86. Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon of Spotify
87. Tory Burch of Tory Burch
88. Ned Tozun and Sam Goldman of d.light
89. James Park of FitBit
90. Oliver Kharraz of Zocdoc
91. Craig Venter of Human Longevity Inc.
92. Brad Katsuyama of IEX Group
93. Tadashi Yanai of Fast Retailing
94. Ben Harvatine and Jonathon Lin of Jolt Athletics
95. Michael Preysman of Everlane
96. Jonah Peretti of BuzzFeed
97. Frank Wang of Dajiang Innovation Technology
98. David Reis of Stratasys
99. Jessica Alba of The Honest Company
100. Andras Forgacs of Modern Meadow
