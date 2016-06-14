The Business Insider 100: The Creators -- ranked 1 to 100

Business Insider believes in companies that not only achieve great financial success, but that create lasting value for their shareholders, employees, consumers, and society.

With this in mind, we compiled a list of companies, large and small, that embodies this commitment to a bigger picture of leadership and innovation. These companies transcend the boundaries of capitalism and generate creative worth that challenges the idea of traditional business success.

Here is the complete list of the inaugural class of the Business Insider 100: The Creators, ranked from 1 to 100:

1. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook

2. Howard Schultz of Starbucks

3. Michael Joseph of Vodafone

4. Marc Benioff of Salesforce

5. Bill and Melinda Gates of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

6. Sergey Brin and Larry Page of Google

7. Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX

8. Salman Khan of Khan Academy

9. Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corporation, The Robin Hood Foundation, and Just Capital

10. Paul Polman of Unilever

11. Blake Mycoskie of Toms

12. Kim Jordan of New Belgium Brewing Company

13. Peder Holk Nielson of Novozymes

14. Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India

15. Neil Blumenthal and David Gilboa of Warby Parker

16. Kristen Richmond and Kirsten Tobey of Revolution Foods

17. Rose Marcario of Patagonia

18. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway

19. Alex Laskey and Daniel Yates of Opower

20. Jeff Bezos of Amazon

21. Yancey Strickler of Kickstarter

22. Shannon May and Jay Kimmelman of Bridge International Academies

23. Larry Fink of BlackRock

24. Gary Ericsson and Kit Crawford of Clif Bar

25. Andy Cohen and Diane Hoskins of Gensler

26. Judy Faulkner of Epic Systems

27. Jesse Moore of M-Kopa

28. Reed Hastings of Netflix

29. Tim Cook of Apple

30. Jennifer Foyle of Aerie

31. Richard Branson of Virgin Group

32. Kip Tindell of The Container Store

33. Jack Ma of Alibaba

34. Peter Agnefjall of IKEA

35. Jay Flatley of Illumina

36. John Lasseter of Disney and Pixar Animation Studios

37. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia of Airbnb

38. Alexis Borisy and Michael Pellini of Foundation Medicine

39. Mike and Sue McCloskey of Fair Oaks Farms

40. Rahul Bhatia of IndiGo

41. Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe

42. Michael Bloomberg of Bloomberg LP

43. Saad Mohseni of MOBY Group

44. John Martin of Gilead

45. Jack and Laura Dangermond of Esri

46. Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group

47. Lei Jun of Xiaomi

48. IBM Watson team of IBM

49. Sarah Kauss of S’well

50. Luis Von Ahn and Severin Hacker of Duolingo

51. John Mackey and Walter Robb of Whole Foods

52. Satya Nadella of Microsoft

53. Mary Barra of General Motors

54. Matthias Hollwich and Marc Kushner of Hollwich Kushner and Architizer

55. Andrew Foote and Emily Woods of Sanivation

56. Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu of EbonyLife TV

57. Mark Bertolini of Aetna

58. Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital

59. Debbie Sterling of GoldieBlox

60. Ron Shaich of Panera Bread

61. Sara Blakely of Spanx

62. Chad Dickerson of Etsy

63. Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook

64. Ellen DeGeneres of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Ellen Digital Network

65. Danny Cabrera and Ricky Solorzano of Biobots

66. Harry Stine of Stine Seed

67. Kevin Plank of Under Armour

68. David Chang of Momofuku Group

69. Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp of Uber

70. Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman of Google DeepMind

71. Ashton Kutcher of A-Grade Investments and Thorn

72. Amancio Ortega of Inditex

73. Eren Bali and Dennis Yang of Udemy

74. Ian Bernstein and Adam Wilson of Sphero

75. Hakan Samuelsson of Volvo

76. Ma Huateng of Tencent Holdings

77. Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski of Codeacademy

78. Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn and Greylock Partners

79. Jørgen Vig Knudstorp of Lego Group

80. Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy of Snapchat

81. Mike Cagney of SoFi

82. Robin Li of Baidu

83. Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe of Oculus VR

84. Gregory Hodkinton, Tristram Carfrae, and David Whittleton of Arup Engineering

85. Stewart Butterfield of Slack

86. Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon of Spotify

87. Tory Burch of Tory Burch

88. Ned Tozun and Sam Goldman of d.light

89. James Park of FitBit

90. Oliver Kharraz of Zocdoc

91. Craig Venter of Human Longevity Inc.

92. Brad Katsuyama of IEX Group

93. Tadashi Yanai of Fast Retailing

94. Ben Harvatine and Jonathon Lin of Jolt Athletics

95. Michael Preysman of Everlane

96. Jonah Peretti of BuzzFeed

97. Frank Wang of Dajiang Innovation Technology

98. David Reis of Stratasys

99. Jessica Alba of The Honest Company

100. Andras Forgacs of Modern Meadow

NOW WATCH: How Etsy is building a workplace utopia for the sharing economy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.