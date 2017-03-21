Here are the busiest airports and routes for domestic air travel in Australia

Photo: Jasper Juinen/ Getty Images.

If you’ve ever wondered what are Australia’s busiest airports, and which domestic routes were the most popular, Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) has the answers.

Here are the top 10 airports by domestic regular public transport (RPT) traffic for 2016.

Source: BITRE

Sydney and Melbourne, unsurprisingly given they are the country’s most populous cities, took out the two top spots for domestic passenger traffic, recording totals of 26.93 million and 24.78 million movements over the year, up 3.8% and 3.2% respectively on a year earlier.

They accounted for 22.6% and 20.9% of total domestic RPT traffic last year, and account for both passenger arrivals and departures at individual airports.

The BITRE said that 58.93 million domestic passengers were carried on RPT flights in 2016, up 2.5% from the levels recorded a year earlier.

Source: BITRE

It terms of the busiest domestic routes, traffic between Melbourne and Sydney took out top spot with 8.90 million passengers, up 3.4% on a year earlier.

It was followed by traffic between Brisbane and Sydney with 4.66 million passengers and between Brisbane and Melbourne with 3.49 million passengers.

The top 50 domestic routes by RPT traffic in 2016 are shown in the table below.

Source: BITRE

