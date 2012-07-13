The Burying Of Digg, By The Numbers

This afternoon, Digg announced that it’s been acquired by Betaworks — for a purchase price, The Wall Street Journal reports, of $500,000. Not $500 million, mind you; $500,000. While the tone of the acquisition announcement is sunny (“we couldn’t be happier to announce,” etc., etc.), the purchase price serves as a reminder of how far the ur-social news site has fallen since its Halcyon days. Days before Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit came along to bury it.



Below, the rise and fall of Digg — by the numbers:

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.