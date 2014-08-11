The Burrito Boom - Guzman Y Gomez Explore Regional Australia and Expand To Asia

Photo: Guzman Y Gomez

Guzman Y Gomez, the popular Australian-based Mexican taqueria and office-lunch favourite, is expanding to under-serviced regional areas and into Asia.

The retail food outlet intends to add 30 new stores nationally and extend reach abroad, planning restaurants openings in eight countries throughout Asia over the next year and a half, The Australian reported.

Guzman Y Gomez managing director Steven Marks says that, while he understands “big rents bring in big revenues”, what’s also important is “picking AAA locations” and given this, expansions into key regional centres is a primary goal.

“We are about to open in Toowoomba (Queensland). Now we are going to go into regional areas of Victoria. Sydney and Melbourne are so competitive for food. But once you go out to Wagga, Albury and the likes it is a very under-serviced market,” he says.

Investors include Peter Ritchie, the former McDonald’s Australia chairman, Carlyle Group managing director Simon Moore, Kmart chief Guy Russo and the former deputy managing director of McDonald’s Australia, Stephen Jermyn.

Guzman Y Gomez currently operate 44 restaurants across Australia, with the first location at Newtown opening its doors in 2006.

