The Bulls Win Q2

Finally (finally!) stocks turned in a winning quarter.



We’re collating final tallies now.

As for the major indices, the Dow Jones gained 11% in the quarter, its best since 2003.

The NASDAQ soared 20.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 15%.

STILL: Stocks definitely looked saggy in the final half of June, and they headinto the new quaerter with fresh concerns that the green shoots aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

The S&P 500 nearly hit 950 at one point, but is now at 919. The Dow touched 8800, and is now at 8447.

The next move will come from earnings and outlook. The market is tired of vague second-derivative news, since it’s convinced that armageddon is off. Now companies will need to show growth, the likes of which folks like GE and Berkshire Hathaway say they’re seeing none of.

