WOW: Dow Surges By 170

A huge win for the bulls today.



Here’s a quick rundown.

The Dow: up 176 points to 10,275.

NASDAQ: up 30 points to 2213.

S&P 500: up 20 points to 1095.

Commodities: a killer day as oil closes up 4.1% at $77.18 a barrel, up $3.05.

Gold is at $1121.40 an ounce, up $31.40 or 2.9%. Silver is at $16.16 an ounce, up $0.71 or 4.6%.

Of course, the dollar took a shellacking.

