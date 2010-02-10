rumours Of Greek Bailout Produce Monster Victory For The Bulls

All it took was a rumour about Greece to bail this market out.

The Dow closed up 136 points to end at 10,045. The NASDAQ closed at 2147, up 22 points, and the S&P 500 gained 12 points to close at 1068.

Energy led the rally today, followed closely by the insurance and consumer goods industry.

Oil rallied $2 to close at $73.87 a barrel.

Gold rose to $1077.70, up $11.50 an ounce. Silver gained $0.38 to finish at $15.46.



