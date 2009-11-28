The Bulls Prevent An All-Out Rout

The market was down today, but given the mood, it could have been a lot worse.



Before the market opened, traders had visions of a furious, half-day, with all kinds of circuit breaker kicking in. In the end, it was just a really solid down day, with the indices all falling a bit more than 1%. The Dow only lost about 154. The NASDAQ lost 1.7%.

Oil made a big comeback, paring its early losses, and ending down only about 2%.

