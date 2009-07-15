The Bulls Make It Two In A Row

Not bad, bulls!



It was a bit of a see-saw battle after Goldman (GS) beat expectations (as expected), and in the end, the indices generally drifted higher, marking the first two-day gain since early June.

It wasn’t a huge win. Goldman was basically flat, while the rest of the financial sector was mixed. Retail was higher, as was, generally, energy.

In the end, the Dow was up 28 points, the S&P 500 up 4.78 and the NASDAQ up 6.52.

