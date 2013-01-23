The Bulls Got A Bunch Of New Reasons To Be Excited Tonight

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We’ve been talking about how suddenly everyone is getting crazy bullish, in part because nobody can come up with anything to be worried about.Tonight is only going to exacerbate that.



Just tonight, we got:

A big Google beat, causing the stock to rise 3%.

A big IBM beat, and a 3% stock jump.

A Wells Fargo dividend hike.

A beat from rail giant CSC (3% stock jump)

And a beat from rail giant Norfolk Southern (although the stock is a little lower).

Basically, big companies reporting big earnings, and using their cash for the benefit of shareholders.

BULL FUEL.

