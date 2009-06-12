The Bulls Fight Back

They were doing better earlier in the day, but the bulls managed to push the line of scrimmage further down the field, with the Dow ending up about 30, the S&P 500 gaining 5.7 and the NASDAQ adding 9.29.



For several days in a row now, bulls and bears have been playing to a draw. Yesterday was down, so today washes that out.

One of the big winners today: Bank of America (BAC), which was up 8% on the same day its CEO talked Merrill to Congress.

