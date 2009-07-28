The Bulls Charge Again

The gain was tiny, but it doesn’t matter. After trading listlessly, with indices under water most of the day, stocks ended up yet again.



The bulls are truly putting on a clinic of consistency and resolve.

Again, we’re not talking about huge gains here. The S&P 500 was the big winner, gaining .30% and the Dow was up just 15 points. But we’ll take it.

As we discussed this morning, the bullishness has become “infectious,” as a combination of rising stocks, improving sentiment, not-utterly-horrendous earnings and increases year-end estimates from analysts are conspiring to create a positive upward cycle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.