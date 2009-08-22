Update: The Dow broke 9500, ended at about 9505. A solid day from start to finish, while the bears get the weekend to lick their wounds.



Original post: It doesn’t matter how many holes you poke in the data, or how convinced you are that the US is still going broke. The bulls are lighting up the bears again — nobody wants to be short going into the weekend. And if you think it’s all manipulation or nonsense or whatnot, you need to explain why oil bulls are having the same go of it. You can’t.

The dow is up over 130 points, and is not far from 9500. All the major indices are up over 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.