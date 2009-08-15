The Bulls Are Getting Gored

Vincent Fernando

At just before lunch time, there’s nowhere to hide. Industrials, materials, and financials are being hit hardest while Consumer Goods can only claim to be bleeding less.

Both the Nasdaq and S&P are down well over 1.5%, Oil’s down 3.7%, and even gold is down 1%. Meanwhile Treasuries are rallying.

Here’s a nip from Finviz’s map of the market. Click to see the whole thing.

