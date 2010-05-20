The Bulls Are Failing After Attempted Charge, Dow Briefly Off Triple Digits

Update: The market has come back a bit. Suffice to say things are volatile.

Original post: The pre-market was very ugly, then the bulls rallied back to the even line in early trading.

And now things are swooning again.

We’re currently off over triple digits. At one poitn we were off 140, though we’ve come back just a touch.

The NASDAQ is down 32.

Gold is below $1200.

Pay attention.

