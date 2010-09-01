The Bulls Are Blowing It Again

This is a little ominous. With just over an hour to go, the stocks are down, after spending much of the day in the green.



Given that the selloff happened not long after 2:00 PM, one might guess that the Fed minutes had something to do with it, although… there was really not much new that hadn’t been reported already in terms of disagreement within the FOMC.

