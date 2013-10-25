The Bullish Case For Stocks In One Sentence

“If the central bank stays accommodative and earnings keep doing what they’re doing, why not?”

That’s from Dan Greenhaus of BTIG from his latest note to clients.

It captures the bullish sentiment he’s picking up from a lot of clients right now, as he meets with them.

And it might be the perfect way to characterise what’s going on. There aren’t any huge, obvious risks on the horizon (Europe isn’t blowing up, the US fiscal fights have been pushed back and the GOP probably won’t take a stand the way they did this month). Earnings are doing fine and there’s no inclination that any major central bank is in the mood to tighten policy.

So obviously the thinking is to buy stocks. Why not?

