12 Charts That Show Why This Bull Market Is FINISHED

Joe Weisenthal
bear

Photo: StockCharts.com

Futures are higher today, following yesterday’s big gains, but don’t get caught up in the short term.A series of indicators and historical comparisons  — various bear markets, the Nikkei, etc. — indicate that this bull market is kaput.

Several folks have noted these indicators, so we’ve rounded them all up here.

Based on just about every other bear market, this rally is getting long in the tooth.

Source: Dshort.com

Compared to the great bear market of the 30s, we're right on schedule for a fall

Source: Dshort.com

By aligning this bear with the trough, we're due for a long grind sideways.

Source: Dshort.com

Based on the Nikkei, we're again, right on time for a big fall

Source: McClellan Financial Publications

A further look at the 30s shows that the next stage is a long sideways grinding market.

Source: MarketWatch

A longer look at 1928-1942 again reveals the same pattern.

Source: MarketWatch

The shape of these last two years, compared to 37-39 is remarkably similar.

Source: MarketWatch

The move from 1900-1925 is remarkably similar, with its long grind sideways

Source: MarketWatch

Same with 1973-1982

Source: MarketWatch

Meanwhile, volatility has become elevated, meaning under tradition asset allocation models it's time to pare back

Source: Stockcharts.com

Copper, a leading indicator for the market, has become very ugly

Source: Stockcharts.com

The TED spread -- a measure of bank confidence -- continues to climb higher

Source: Bloomberg

BONUS: The recent rally in the 10-year is perfectly timed for another major stock market reversal.

BONUS: A detailed comparison if the NASDAQ and the NIKKEI Part I (see next slide)

BONUS: If the NASDAQ is Nikkei redux, it's heading to 800.

