12 Charts That Show Why This Bull Market Is FINISHED

Futures are higher today, following yesterday’s big gains, but don’t get caught up in the short term.A series of indicators and historical comparisons — various bear markets, the Nikkei, etc. — indicate that this bull market is kaput.
Several folks have noted these indicators, so we’ve rounded them all up here.
Meanwhile, volatility has become elevated, meaning under tradition asset allocation models it's time to pare back
