The Bull Limps Into The Weekend

Well, that certainly wasn’t the horrific Friday day many feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its highest close of the year, slightly beating yesterday’s record. It hopped up 23.95 points, or 0.3%, to 9093. The S&P followed suit, rising 2.97 points, or 0.3%, to 979.

Thirteen was apparently an unlucky number for tech. The Nasdaq has been up for 12 sessions today but couldn’t keep it going. It fell 7.64 points, or 0.4%, to close at 1965 on Friday.

Volume was sharply lower today. Because it’s a summer Friday and people have more fun things to do than trade stocks.

