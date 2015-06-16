The bull case for Amazon in one chart

Amazon’s main headquarters buildings are call “Day 1 North” and “Day 1 South”.

That’s a reference to Jeff Bezos’ belief that we’re still only in “day one” of the opportunity for Amazon and the internet. This might seem a little preposterous for a company that’s been around for 21 years, but it turns out Bezos is more right than wrong.

This chart from Benedict Evans, analyst at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, shows why Bezos is right.

E-commerce is only 6% of US retail. That leaves a giant opportunity for Amazon to grab more share and generate a lot more revenue. In short, this chart is the bull case for Amazon investors.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.