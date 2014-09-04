The Building Where Apple Will Unveil The IPhone 6 Could Fit A House, Or A Gym

A week ago, Cupertino residents noticed Apple had built a massive stage in front of the Flint Center for the Performing Arts, which will reportedly be used for the company’s Sept. 9 event — less than a week away at this point.

Sachin Patel, a programmer based in Cupertino, used a drone to get a better aerial view of Apple’s stage, which reveals a complex much bigger than a stage. Check it out.

We first saw Patel’s photo on 9to5Mac.

The building is enormous. At first glance, it seems to actually be bigger than the Flint Center. Of course, it’s impossible to tell what’s inside the building, since it’s completely covered by a white veil.

While Apple cares a great deal about showmanship at its product unveilings, this building could take it to another level. Considering the size of the building, the structure could contain aspects of a “mock house,” which would allow Apple to demonstrate some of the new features in HomeKit, Apple’s new tool to let users control aspects of their home with their iPhones.

9to5Mac Kobe visits Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

It’s also possible this new building incorporates aspects of a gym, since reports say Apple will also unveil its first wearable device at the Sept. 9 event.

The watch, likely called “iWatch” or “iBand,” is expected to track one’s fitness levels, so maybe we’ll see an indoor track, or possibly a basketball court. Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has been reportedly working with Apple on this device, among other athletes, so maybe he’ll make an appearance.

Or, simply, the bigger building could be used to fit more attendees. But considering the dramatic curtain draped over the entire building, we’re guessing what’s underneath that veil is important, and a big part of Apple’s presentation next Tuesday. We’ll know for sure then.

As far as the event itself, Apple is expected to unveil two new large-screened iPhones, which should be faster and thinner than previous models, and include NFC chips for the first time to support a mobile payments platform. We’ll also likely see the iWatch for the first time, which will reportedly measure and track fitness biometrics like blood pressure and oxygen levels to offer feedback about your health for the sake of preventative care.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.