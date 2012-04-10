What The White House Wants You To Know About The Buffett Rule

Today The White House is pushing for The Buffett Rule, raising taxes on the ultra-wealthy.



The Buffett Rule is defined simply:

The Buffett Rule is the basic principle that no household making over $1 million annually should pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than middle-class families pay. Warren Buffett has famously stated that he pays a higher tax rate than his secretary, but as this report documents this situation is not uncommon. This situation is the result of decades of the tax system being tilted in favour of high-income households at the expense of the middle class. Not only is this unfair, it can also be economically inefficient by providing opportunities for tax planning and distorting decisions. The President has proposed the Buffett Rule as a basic rule of tax fairness that should be met in tax reform. To achieve this principle, the President has proposed that no millionaire pay less than 30 per cent of their income in taxes.

From the briefing document sent out by The White House, some tables and facts.

Photo: The White House

Photo: The White House

