The Buffalo Bills Have Released QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Buffalo Bills have released their quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In doing so, the Bills immediately save $3 million on a roster bonus that they would owe Fitzpatrick tomorrow, according to ProFootball Talk.



In a statement, Bills GM Buddy Nix said:

“We kept every possible option open right down to the wire when we had to make a decision on whether to keep Ryan. In the end, we had to do what we feel is best for our football team and it was a very difficult decision. Ryan did some great things as our starting quarterback. He is a class act, a terrific guy with a great family and has been involved in many charitable endeavours in our community. But difficult decisions often have to be made and so we are moving forward. We wish Ryan and his family the best of luck in the future and offer him our sincere thanks for everything he has done for the Bills.”

Nix added that they are continuing to look for a new quarterback and they will “continue to explore every option available to us.”

