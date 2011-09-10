The Buffalo Bills Have The Hottest Football Players In The NFL

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Congratulations, Buffalo Bills!At the Wall Street Journal’s request, researchers at Pennsylvania’s Ursinus College analysed the facial structures of NFL starters to determine the NFL’s best looking team.



The results are in. And the most attractive sample of players is one of the NFL’s worst teams – the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs were named the least attractive roster. But at least they won their division last season.

Some other interesting notes from the study:

NFL players rank 10% higher in facial symmetry than the average man.

The most attractive position? Kickers.

Wide receivers ranked as the least attractive position.

Even NFL owners were considered good-looking.

