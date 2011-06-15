The Sports Bucket List: 18 Sporting Events You Must Experience Before You Die

Photo: Marilize/Flickr

To be a true a sports fanatic, there are a few events you need to experience, and activities you need to participate in before you die.The BI Sports Page came up with 20 things that all sports fans should do before they die.



Because you haven’t really lived until you’ve stuffed yourself with 50 hot dogs at the Coney Island eating contest, or gone sky diving over the Rocky Mountains.

Jump into the freezing cold Atlantic Ocean at the Coney Island Polar Bear Swim When?: New Year's Day The Coney Island Polar Bear Swim has been around since 1903, making it THE original. The club was founded by Bernarr Macfadden, who believed a dip in cold water boosts one's stamina and immunity. Join the club on New Year's Day by heading down to Coney Island and running into the ice cold Atlantic, and if you think it gives your immunity a boost, go every Sunday between November and April. If you're on the west coast, the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is one of the world's largest such events. It also takes place every New Year's Day. Rent out a sports bar and throw an awesome Super Bowl Party When?: February 5, 2012 Going to the game itself is actually pretty lame. Sit in the student section of Cameron Indoor Stadium When?: During Rivalry Week, which is the first week of February If you can somehow get into a game at Duke, go for it, and get yourself into the student section with the Cameron Crazies. But make sure to study the chants before hand so you don't look silly trying to mouth the words. If you can't stand Duke, New Mexico, Kansas, and UNC are also worthy contenders. Climb Mount Kilimanjaro When?: Any point in March This isn't as hard as it sounds. Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,341 feet, but it is a fairly easy climb. If you're looking more domestically, Mount Massive in Colorado is a shade under 15,000 feet, an easy climb, and you still get bragging rights. March is one of the safest months to climb this mountain due to the mild weather. Use a Zorb Ball at Central Park When?: April, when the park comes back to life Two are actually two acceptable venues: Central Park, a Flaming Lips concert. Attend an FC Barcelona-Real Madrid match at Camp Nou When?: Go to their Champion's League game, which can be expected to take place around May. Getting into Camp Nou for an FC Barcelona game would be quite the life experience. Go to game seven of the Stanley Cup When?: Stanley Cup game sevens don't always take place, but when they do, they happen in the middle of June Go to a city with a lot of passion for hockey like Detroit, Boston, or any good Canadian team. If hockey is not your thing, an NBA Finals Game 7 (also the middle of June) , or a World Series Game 7 (end of October) will do in a pinch. Skydive in Colorado When?: Early-to-mid June, to get that Rocky Mountain spring air without it being too cold. If George H.W. Bush can do it while being over 90 years old, you can probably handle it. Try it out in Colorado, since the ground is closer to you there, and the view from the top is incredible. Stuff your face with hot dogs at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest When?: July 4th The contest takes place on Coney Island, so if you're a vegetarian, you can at least ride roller coasters and eat cotton candy all day. Go to the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony in London When?: July 27th, 2012 This will be especially fun if you're a pyromaniac. Book your trip now. Buy something ridiculous at The National Sports Collectors Convention When?: It's held the first week of August every year. You could finally get that Honus Wagner card you've wanted your whole life. The next one starts August 3rd in Rosemont, Illinois. Run across a field during at Fenway Park When?: August when the security guards are probably really tired from the intense humidity. The awkward wall heights and numerous underground tunnels make it difficult for the Fenway security to catch you. Also, the punishment is only a year ban and a small fine. Not too bad, really. Any live sporting event will do, except for archery. Totally not worth it. Win a stuffed animal at the Great New York State Fair When?: Anytime between August 25th and September 5th. If you can't make it to New York, this attraction is also at practically every carnival and state fair in the country. Winning a giant stuffed animal is truly a life experience since it's really f***ing hard. Bring a funny sign to the nationally televised Sunday Night Baseball game When?: Middle of September when the playoff races really start to heat up and you've had most of the season to come up with great material. Any televised sporting event will do. Don't do an acrostic with ESPN, either. That's Especially Stupid and Powerfully Non-creative. Marvel at the more than 700 balloons floating at the Albuquerque Balloon Festival When?: October 1st through the 9th. This event is the world's largest hot air balloon festival. There are over 700 balloons in the air at a time, so you should definitely bring your camera. Wear a Yankees hat in New England or wear a Red Sox hat in New York When?: October, when tensions are at their highest Or, simply wear the hat of your favourite team in rival territory. If you're especially bold, buy a road game ticket for your favourite team, bring a flag, and make people know that you're there. Although, it certainly would help to bring a friend just in case. Play Frisbee golf at the Grand Canyon When?: November, when the Arizona weather is ideal. If you're into major hazards when you play, it doesn't get more hazardous than this. There are areas where you could conceivably play, such as the Lake Mead recreational area, which on the Nevada side of the Canyon. Give snowshoeing a try at Mount Greylock in Massachusetts When?: After the first snowfall in December. The deep woods after snow fall is truly a sight to behold. Mount Greylock in North Berkshire County, Massachusetts is an epic 8-mile path that concludes with a view that allows you to see into five states. Here are some stadiums that you should visit before your number is called The 100 Best Venues In Sports >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.