The Brutal Way Some UBS Employees Discovered They Were Laid Off

UBS has announced 10,000 layoffs, and they’ve started immediately.Shocking detail from FT:



Some of the Swiss lender’s fixed income traders discovered that their passes were no longer working when they tried to get to work at its Finsbury Avenue offices on Tuesday morning, bank insiders said.

…

“I was glad to see that my pass was working this morning,” said one banker who made it into the offices.

(Via Justing Fox)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.