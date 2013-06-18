The Brumbies Are The First Australian Provincial Side To Beat The Lions In Over 40 Years

Getty / Mark Metcalfe

What a night for Australian sport.

Not that this will rate much of a mention after the Socceroos qualified in style for the 2014 World Cup Finals, but the ACT Brumbies took a huge scalp too, beating the British & Irish Lions, a squad of some of the world’s finest international players.

It will shake up the Lions camp, who play Australia in the first instalment of a three-Test series in Brisbane this Saturday. The Lions were previously undefeated on this tour.

The Brumbies won 14-12, holding off a Lions side that was threatening to make a comeback in the last 20 minutes. The Brumbies, who have been Australia’s best provincial side this year in the Super Rugby tournament, got ahead in the first half by dominating the Test-level forward pack.

Queensland was the last Australian provincial side to beat the Brumbies – way back in 1971.

