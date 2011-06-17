The Bruins Victory Ratings Are Tied With The Most Watched Game Seven Ever

Photo: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bruins’ Stanley Cup-clinching win matched the highest preliminary television rating for a Game 7 on record.Boston’s 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday on NBC earned a 5.7 overnight rating and 10 share. That ties the 2003 Game 7 between Anaheim and New Jersey.



It was up 14 per cent from the most recent Game 7 in 2009, featuring two popular U.S. teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

The 5.7 is the second-best Stanley Cup overnight rating in 37 years, behind only last year’s Chicago-Philadelphia Game 6, which drew a 5.8/10. It’s the highest for a game involving a Canadian team in 38 years.

The game earned a 43.4/64 in Boston, the best for a hockey game since records began being kept for the market in 1991. That’s higher than any game in the Celtics’ last two NBA finals appearance.

Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned into a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the country’s largest markets.

