Sacha Baron Cohen stunned Jimmy Kimmel with a scene from his new comedy that's too graphic for TV

We’ve seen Sacha Baron Cohen recently in brief cameos like “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and more serious fare like playing Thénardier in “Les Misérables,” but we haven’t seen a comedy written by Cohen since 2012’s “The Dictator.”

Thankfully, a comedy from the mind behind Borat and Ali G is finally here: “The Brothers Grimsby.”

Mark Strong (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”) plays an MI6 agent whose brother (Cohen) is a slacker who loves his English football club more than anything. But the brothers must join forces for a new spy assignment.

Here’s the latest trailer. The movie opens in theatres March 11.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And just to drive home the point that audiences are in store for a very graphic comedy that’s in keeping with Cohen’s work, Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night showed his audience a clip from the movie that is so raw (we assume) that he could only film their reaction watching it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

