Sacha Baron Cohen stunned Jimmy Kimmel with a scene from his new comedy that's too graphic for TV

We’ve seen Sacha Baron Cohen recently in brief cameos like “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and more serious fare like playing Thénardier in “Les Misérables,” but we haven’t seen a comedy written by Cohen since 2012’s “The Dictator.”
Thankfully, a comedy from the mind behind Borat and Ali G is finally here: “The Brothers Grimsby.”
Mark Strong (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”) plays an MI6 agent whose brother (Cohen) is a slacker who loves his English football club more than anything. But the brothers must join forces for a new spy assignment.
Here’s the latest trailer. The movie opens in theatres March 11.
And just to drive home the point that audiences are in store for a very graphic comedy that’s in keeping with Cohen’s work, Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night showed his audience a clip from the movie that is so raw (we assume) that he could only film their reaction watching it.
NOW WATCH: A 21-year-old who looks exactly like Taylor Swift shut down the people who body-shamed her
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.